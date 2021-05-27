Borderlands 3 Upcoming Cross-Play Update Will Not Support PlayStation Consoles
A new Borderlands 3 update is releasing in the near future on all platforms, introducing a highly requested feature that sadly will not be supported on PlayStation consoles.
Today, Gearbox Software's Randy Pitchford confirmed that an upcoming update will introduce cross-play support across all platforms. Sadly, PlayStation consoles will not be supported, due to the publisher asking the developer to remove support for the Sony's consoles.
Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles.
— Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 27, 2021
Sony has been under fire for its cross-play policies since the company's crossplay share revenue agreement has become public earlier this month. According to documents, partners have to pay a royalty to Sony to offset the reduction in revenue by enabling crossplay in games available on PlayStation consoles. With crossplay becoming more widespread than ever in the past few months, it will be interesting to see if and how Sony will change its stance on the matter.
Borderlands 3 is now available on PC and consoles worldwide. The Director's Cut DLC launched last month, introducing plenty of new content to the game.
- Hemovorous the Invincible -- An absolutely titanic Varkid lurking behind a door on Pandora that’s been locked since Borderlands 3 launched. Only the fiercest big game hunters have a chance of kicking her chitinous butt in the pursuit of top-tier loot. Better consider your tactics, refine your build, and bring some friends. Oh, and be ready to get caked in Varkid guts — it's going to get messy!
- Murder Mystery Missions -- Featuring brand new locations and a novel crime scene analysis mechanic. Ava is convinced she has a lead on some potentially supernatural slayings and has decided to document her findings in serialized podcast form. Consider yourself her gun-toting co-host as you investigate strange happenings on Pandora, Promethea, Eden-6, and Nekrotafeyo in search of answers (and loot), with help from some familiar faces. Eagle-eyed Vault Hunters may even uncover teasers, hints, and secrets that tie back to the main story.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 19.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter