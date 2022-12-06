Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid Adds Console Crossplay, Cross-Progression, New Map and More

Today, Ubisoft released the highly anticipated Operation Solar Raid update for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. The competitive first-person tactical shooter game recently turned seven, and now it received some meaningful additions, such as console crossplay and cross-progression between platforms.

Console players will now be able to squad up with friends from other consoles via Ubisoft Connect. Players who wish to opt out of crossplay can turn off Crossplay Matchmaking in the Options menu. After logging into their Ubisoft Connect accounts, players’ progress, currencies, and items will be shared across all platforms. Additionally, their Ubisoft Connect account will get one free Alpha Pack.

You can read all about the cross-platform synchronization rules in this handy article to find out exactly what carries over and what doesn't. Operation Solar Raid also adds a new map called Nighthaven Labs and a new Colombian operator called Solis.

Serving as an extension of Nighthaven's headquarters, the map’s open sea, green cliffs and clear sky invites players to explore its immaculate architecture and technological marvels on display. The interior features many access points, allowing for free navigational flows, especially if players are ready to take down the many breakable walls. Both Attackers and Defenders will have to avoid getting too comfortable as they could easily be flanked and lose their position. Built for creative strategies, this R&D facility challenges players to take advantage of unusual opportunities like the runout hatch just outside Meeting Room.

With her SPEC-IO Electro-Sensor gadget that gathers crucial intel for coordinated strategy, Solis can clearly analyse and identify Attacker devices including drones, breaching devices, and more. Her gloves also allow her to interact with the gadget overlay and trigger a cluster scan. Solis is a medium speed, medium health Operator, carrying the P90 or an ITA 12L as a primary weapon and an SMG-11 as a secondary weapon.

Last but not least, Ubisoft is also introducing a branching Battle Pass, Ranked 2.0 (where Rank is no longer decided by the MMR but by how many Rank Points are gained or lost after each match), and the Reputation system beta.