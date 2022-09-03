Menu
Extended New Tales From the Borderlands Gameplay Video Provides a Deeper Look at the Cinematic Adventure

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 3, 2022
new tales from the borderlands

An extended New Tales from the Borderlands gameplay video has been released by Gearbox and 2K.

The extended gameplay video was released during the Gearbox Showcase at PAX West today. The freshly-released footage provides a deeper look at this upcoming raucous cinematic adventure. Check out the new video down below.

New Tales from the Borderlands is developed by Gearbox Software, who partnered with key alumni of the original Telltale Games narrative team to craft the all-new story. This spiritual successor carries forward the same bold sense of adventure and storytelling with a standalone narrative full of heartwarming emotion, a new cast, and classic Borderlands humor.

Every choice players make, big or small, will determine the fate of each character in unexpected ways. Whether it's Anu's vision of a universe that markets more than weapons, Octavio's dreams of fame and fortune, or Fran's frosty plot for revenge, their success or failure depends on decisions made throughout gameplay. Only by playing will players fully understand how their decisions can change the Borderlands.

New Tales from the Borderlands will release worldwide next month on October 21 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

  • Every Choice Matters. Every choice you make can impact how your story unfolds, often in unexpected ways. Only by playing through the game will you fully understand how your decisions can change the Borderlands;
     
  • Impact of Quick Time Events. Succeeding at or failing QTEs has a tangible impact on your adventure, sometimes leading to a premature conclusion and other times shaping your story in unexpected ways;
     
  • Immersive Visuals. In addition to stunning environments, New Tales from the Borderlands utilizes vastly improved movement and facial animations, using performance capture and facial mapping technology for the first time ever in a Borderlands title.

