Extended New Tales From the Borderlands Gameplay Video Provides a Deeper Look at the Cinematic Adventure

An extended New Tales from the Borderlands gameplay video has been released by Gearbox and 2K.

The extended gameplay video was released during the Gearbox Showcase at PAX West today. The freshly-released footage provides a deeper look at this upcoming raucous cinematic adventure. Check out the new video down below.

New Tales from the Borderlands is developed by Gearbox Software, who partnered with key alumni of the original Telltale Games narrative team to craft the all-new story. This spiritual successor carries forward the same bold sense of adventure and storytelling with a standalone narrative full of heartwarming emotion, a new cast, and classic Borderlands humor.

Every choice players make, big or small, will determine the fate of each character in unexpected ways. Whether it's Anu's vision of a universe that markets more than weapons, Octavio's dreams of fame and fortune, or Fran's frosty plot for revenge, their success or failure depends on decisions made throughout gameplay. Only by playing will players fully understand how their decisions can change the Borderlands.

Some screenshots were also released, which we’ve included in the gallery down below as well.

New Tales from the Borderlands will release worldwide next month on October 21 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

