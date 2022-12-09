Remnant II Announced During The Game Awards 2022

Remnant II, sequel to Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games' Remnant: From the Ashes, is currently in development for PC and consoles.

The second entry in the series, which will release sometime next year, has been revealed with a new trailer shared during The Game Awards 2022 show. In the game, players will once again travel to a devastated world filled with dangerous enemies where only their combat prowess will grant survival, develop their characters with an improved Archetype class system, collect all sorts of different gear and weapons, and more.

Remnant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity’s extinction.

A mix of methodical and frenetic ranged/melee combat returns with cunning enemies and large scale boss battles. Choose specific gear and weapons to optimize for the different biomes and battles ahead. Bosses will bring high-level players to team up to overcome the challenge and try to obtain the biggest rewards.

Players can travel alone or with friends as a team through strange new worlds and beyond, overrun by mythical creatures and deadly foes while trying to stay alive. There are multiple worlds to explore with different types of creatures, weapons, and items. Utilize and upgrade discovered items to take on tougher challenges.

Branching quest lines, augments, crafting, and loot rewards will test the resolve of even the most hardened players in dynamically generated dungeons and areas. Playthroughs will feel challenging, varied, and rewarding as players succeed against unrelenting odds. Various stories are woven throughout the different worlds, encouraging exploration and multiple revisits.

Remnant II launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2023.