Bluepoint Could Be Really Doing That Demon’s Souls Remake for PS5

Bluepoint, the Austin-based game developer specialized in porting, is already working on a PlayStation 5 title. Bluepoint president Marco Thrush revealed as much a while ago and the speculation is that the game is the much-coveted Demon's Souls remake.

These rumors are now intensifying as two known journalists, Kotaku's Jason Schreier and Imran Khan (former Senior Editor at Game Informer, now host at Kinda Funny), have publically voted for Demon's Souls remake in a ResetEra poll about the studio's secret project.

Additionally, Bluepoint president Marco Thrush recently spoke with Segment Next and proclaimed the next project will become the one the studio is most proud of.

We [Bluepoint Games] originally remastered Shadow of the Colossus for the PS3 and then remade it for the PS4. It’s the only one we’ve touched twice and to date it is our greatest achievement, so it’s easy to say that is our personal favorite. However, there’s no question in our minds that our current project will become the achievement we’re most proud of. Fortunately the Bluepoint Engine and toolset has been in development for many years. We have significantly invested in ways that allow our process of remastering or remaking games to be powerful and efficient. It is flexible and able to take advantage of any hardware.

Clearly the folks at Bluepoint are very confident in their work. They have very good reason to be, after wowing gamers with their stellar ports and remakes for titles like Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and most recently Shadow of the Colossus. Here's what our reviewer had to say about the latter remake:

Shadow of the Colossus is arguably one of the most incredible modern video games ever made; it's one of the very few games where every part of the game's design work perfectly in tandem with one another. Both the gameplay and environmental storytelling still hold up after over 12 years from the original release on PlayStation 2 and the updated graphics are absolutely incredible on PlayStation 4 Pro. Shadow of the Colossus is still a majestic and compelling adventure through a gorgeous world that constantly leaves you in a state of awe.

