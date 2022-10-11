Menu
Demon’s Souls Remake Undiscovered Items Include Infamous Chieftain’s Ring

Francesco De Meo
Oct 11, 2022, 10:38 AM EDT
Demon's Souls

The Demon's Souls PlayStation 5 remake includes some yet-to-be-discovered items, including an infamous piece of equipment.

As reported by well-known hacker Lance McDonald, thanks to the new PlayStation 5 jailbreak exploit, it is now possible to read the 3D model files on the game's disc and see how undiscovered items look in the game, such as the Fractured Binding, the Prophetic Fragment, and the Chieftain's Ring, an infamous item created by the community which was never included in the original game, but that Bluepoint Games did create for the remake. As of now, there is still no information on how to find these items.

The Demon's Souls PlayStation 5 remake was among the console's launch titles and one of the best, thanks to the great updating work done by Bluepoint Games, as highlighted by Nathan in his review:

The most underappreciated Souls game is ready to take its place atop the pantheon. Demon’s Souls has always been one of From Software’s most intricate, atmospheric, and satisfyingly-challenging games and Bluepoint’s technically-impeccable remake elevates it to a new level with beautiful, fluid visuals and an assortment of smart gameplay tweaks. All From Software fans need this game, and even those who have struggled with their games should consider giving it a try. Once you start playing Demon’s Souls you’ll be hard-pressed to exorcise the game from your PS5.

Demon's Souls is now available on PlayStation 5 worldwide. The original game is available on PlayStation 3.

In his quest for power, the 12th King of Boletaria, King Allant channelled the ancient Soul Arts, awakening a demon from the dawn of time itself, The Old One.
With the summoning of The Old One, a colorless fog swept across the land, unleashing nightmarish creatures that hungered for human souls. Those whose souls were stripped from them, lost their minds – left only with the desire to attack the sane that remained.

Now, Boletaria is cut off from the outside world, and the knights who dare penetrate the deep fog to free the land from its plight, are never seen again. As a lone warrior who has braved the baneful fog, you must face the hardest of challenges to earn the title “Slayer of Demons” and send The Old One back to its slumber.

