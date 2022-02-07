Demon’s Souls Remake Features Some New Yet To Be Discovered Items

The Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 remake features some secrets that have yet to be discovered, according to a well-known member of the community.

Speaking on his Twitter profile, hacker and dataminer Lance McDonald confirmed that there are four items that were not present in the original PlayStation 3 game that have yet to be discovered.

If I knew how to get them myself, I would. I just know they exist in the data. If we ever get a PlayStation 5 jailbreak maybe I'll be able to figure it out, but for now all I know is there's 4 undiscovered items, and what they're called. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) February 7, 2022

It's not yet clear if these Demon’s Souls yet to be discovered items can be obtained legitimately. For the time being, Lance McDonald will not talk about them to avoid ruining any easter egg, in case they can be obtained by playing the game normally.

It's possible. If I ever get confirmation they're impossible to get, I'll talk about what I know. But I don't want to ruin any easter egg hunting by spoiling the surprise via datamining. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) February 7, 2022

While the Demon’s Souls remake developed by Bluepoint is extremely faithful to the original From Software game, the developers did add some content to the game that could be accessed by fulfilling specific requirements. As such, it is not so unlikely that these new items can be discovered by playing the game, and are not simply test items that have been left in the final build.

