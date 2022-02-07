Demon’s Souls Remake Features Some New Yet To Be Discovered Items
The Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 remake features some secrets that have yet to be discovered, according to a well-known member of the community.
Speaking on his Twitter profile, hacker and dataminer Lance McDonald confirmed that there are four items that were not present in the original PlayStation 3 game that have yet to be discovered.
If I knew how to get them myself, I would. I just know they exist in the data. If we ever get a PlayStation 5 jailbreak maybe I'll be able to figure it out, but for now all I know is there's 4 undiscovered items, and what they're called.
— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) February 7, 2022
It's not yet clear if these Demon’s Souls yet to be discovered items can be obtained legitimately. For the time being, Lance McDonald will not talk about them to avoid ruining any easter egg, in case they can be obtained by playing the game normally.
It's possible. If I ever get confirmation they're impossible to get, I'll talk about what I know. But I don't want to ruin any easter egg hunting by spoiling the surprise via datamining.
— Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) February 7, 2022
While the Demon’s Souls remake developed by Bluepoint is extremely faithful to the original From Software game, the developers did add some content to the game that could be accessed by fulfilling specific requirements. As such, it is not so unlikely that these new items can be discovered by playing the game, and are not simply test items that have been left in the final build.
Demon’s Souls is now available on PlayStation 5. You can learn more about the game by checking out Nathan's review.
The most underappreciated Souls game is ready to take its place atop the pantheon. Demon’s Souls has always been one of From Software’s most intricate, atmospheric, and satisfyingly-challenging games and Bluepoint’s technically-impeccable remake elevates it to a new level with beautiful, fluid visuals and an assortment of smart gameplay tweaks. All From Software fans need this game, and even those who have struggled with their games should consider giving it a try. Once you start playing Demon’s Souls you’ll be hard-pressed to exorcise the game from your PS5.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter