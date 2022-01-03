Elden Ring’s Graphics Team Felt More Pressure Due to the Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 Remake

The Elden Ring's graphics team felt more pressure on itself following the release of the Demon's Souls PlayStation 5 remake, From Software's Hidetaka Miyazaki revealed.

Speaking with Edge Magazine, as transcribed by VGC, From Software's president confirmed that the graphics team felt extra pressure, and more of it than any other member of the staff, following the release of the remake developed by Bluepoint Games. While not being a top priority for the developer, like for past games, the Elden Ring's graphics team has worked extremely hard nonetheless, introducing new features to create the best-looking games from the developer to date.

And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make. Graphical fidelity is not something we put as the top priority. What we ask for on the graphics side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and it takes less priority compared to the other elements of development. So this is always an area where I feel a little bit apologetic towards my graphics team because I know they work extremely hard. And they’ve worked extremely hard on Elden Ring – our graphics-systems team and our programmers have been pushing a lot of new features to create the best-looking games we’ve ever made.

The Elden Ring's director also revealed that he has not played the Demon's Souls remake, saying that he doesn't like to play the games he made in the past as he gets overwhelmed by old emotions and memories. Still, he is happy to see it getting a fresh look.

As you say, I was not directly involved in it, and I haven’t actually played the Demon’s remake. But this is because I just don’t enjoy playing the games that I’ve made in the past It brings up a lot of old emotions, a lot of old memories, and this gets a little bit overwhelming, and it doesn’t feel like playing any more. So I have not played the Demon’s remake, but I am very glad to see it get this fresh look, these brand-new current-gen graphics

Elden Ring launches on February 25th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.