Blade Game Rumored to Be in the Works at Ubisoft

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 22, 2022
Blade

While many Marvel characters have received their own game adaptations in recent years, that's not the case for Blade, a dhampir (half-human, half-vampire) who hates vampires and devotes his life to hunting them down.

The last games focused on Blades were released in 2000 and 2002 by HammerHead and Mucky Foot Productions as tie-ins to the movies featuring Wesley Snipes. Neither of them left the mark in any way.

The so-called Daywalker may soon have another chance at the spotlight, though. YouTuber JorRaptor found some interesting information that points to a new Blade game being in development, possibly at Ubisoft.

Actor Alex Martin was spotted doing motion capture work for Ubisoft with blades alongside fellow actor Edwin Gaffney. Now, Martin is known to have been picked as Beyond Good and Evil 2's Knox, but Gaffney's own Instagram post clearly shows that this was about a Marvel production with director Bassam Tariq, who has also been picked as the director for the new Blade movie starring Mahershala Ali (in theaters on November 3rd, 2023).

It's also not that surprising that Disney would pick Ubisoft as the game developer for the project. Ubisoft Massive is already finishing up the open world game Avatar: Frontiers of Prandora (which got delayed to the fiscal year 2024 last month), and their work convinced Disney executives to also partner with the studio to make an open world Star Wars game.

It is unclear who would be taking the helm for the Blade game, anyway. The folks at Massive certainly have their hands full, and so do many other internal Ubisoft teams. That said, the French publisher has a plethora of offices scattered all around the globe.

While we wait for an official announcement (possibly at Ubisoft Forward), Blade fans will get the chance to see him in the upcoming tactical roleplaying game Marvel's Midnight Suns (which was also delayed earlier this month).

