Menu
Company

New Unreal Engine 5 Concept Trailer Showcases Great-Looking Hulk Open-World Game

Francesco De Meo
Oct 4, 2022, 06:02 AM EDT
Unreal Engine 5

A new Unreal Engine 5-powered concept trailer has been shared online, showcasing a great-looking open-world game starring one of Marvel Comics' most popular heroes.

The new trailer, which has been created by Teaser Play, showcases a Hulk open-world game set in a huge city in the vein of Insomniac Spider-Man. Needless to say, technology such as ray tracing, Lumen, and Nanite makes this concept trailer look great.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Scarface: The World Is Yours Unreal Engine 5 Remake Looks Amazing in New Fan Made Concept Trailer

 

 

All of us are undoubtedly counting the moments for a high quality open world game of the Hulk, in this video we tried to imagine this possible Game in Unreal Engine 5 with High End Graphics Features Such as Screen Space Ray Tracing, Lumen and Nanite

there is no doubt the take control of Bruce banner and HULK in a open world game like Spider-Man will be super exciting with current gen graphics

Unreal Engine 5 is Powerful Engine that going to be used to make many PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Demon’s Souls 2 Looks Hauntingly Beautiful in Unreal Engine 5 Concept Trailer

The Unreal Engine 5 is the latest version of the engine developed by Epic, which will power plenty of future titles, ranging from Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and Kingdom Hearts IV to the next entry in The Witcher series. More information on the engine can be found on its official website.

Unreal Engine enables game developers and creators across industries to realize next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences with greater freedom, fidelity, and flexibility than ever before.

Build bigger worlds
Think big, really big. Unreal Engine 5 provides the tools and assets you need to create truly expansive worlds for your players, participants, and stakeholders to explore, using content that scales.

Leverage game-changing fidelity
Bring incredibly immersive and realistic interactive experiences to life with groundbreaking new features like Nanite and Lumen that provide a generational leap in visual fidelity, and enable worlds to be fully dynamic.

Animate and model in context
New artist-friendly animation authoring, retargeting, and runtime tools—together with a significantly expanded modeling toolset—reduce iteration and eliminate round-tripping, speeding up the creative process.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order