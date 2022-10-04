New Unreal Engine 5 Concept Trailer Showcases Great-Looking Hulk Open-World Game

A new Unreal Engine 5-powered concept trailer has been shared online, showcasing a great-looking open-world game starring one of Marvel Comics' most popular heroes.

The new trailer, which has been created by Teaser Play, showcases a Hulk open-world game set in a huge city in the vein of Insomniac Spider-Man. Needless to say, technology such as ray tracing, Lumen, and Nanite makes this concept trailer look great.

All of us are undoubtedly counting the moments for a high quality open world game of the Hulk, in this video we tried to imagine this possible Game in Unreal Engine 5 with High End Graphics Features Such as Screen Space Ray Tracing, Lumen and Nanite

there is no doubt the take control of Bruce banner and HULK in a open world game like Spider-Man will be super exciting with current gen graphics

Unreal Engine 5 is Powerful Engine that going to be used to make many PS5 and Xbox Series X|S games

The Unreal Engine 5 is the latest version of the engine developed by Epic, which will power plenty of future titles, ranging from Ninja Theory's Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 and Kingdom Hearts IV to the next entry in The Witcher series. More information on the engine can be found on its official website.

Unreal Engine enables game developers and creators across industries to realize next-generation real-time 3D content and experiences with greater freedom, fidelity, and flexibility than ever before.

Build bigger worlds

Think big, really big. Unreal Engine 5 provides the tools and assets you need to create truly expansive worlds for your players, participants, and stakeholders to explore, using content that scales.

Leverage game-changing fidelity

Bring incredibly immersive and realistic interactive experiences to life with groundbreaking new features like Nanite and Lumen that provide a generational leap in visual fidelity, and enable worlds to be fully dynamic.

Animate and model in context

New artist-friendly animation authoring, retargeting, and runtime tools—together with a significantly expanded modeling toolset—reduce iteration and eliminate round-tripping, speeding up the creative process.