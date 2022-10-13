Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to Steam on November 18; System Requirements Revealed

The release date for the highly-regarded Miles Morales expansion for Marvel's Spider-Man will be available on Steam come November 18, 2022. This version of the game will also bring several improvements not seen in the console version. Additionally, there are some neat rewards for pre-ordering the game.

The release date was revealed in a trailer showcasing the game's features for PC. You can watch the trailer below:

So, what will Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales bring to the table? It's quite simple, the game will have specialized optimizations for PC. Below you can see a rundown of the new features as quoted by the game's Steam Page.

PC Optimized Graphics: Enjoy a variety of graphics quality options to tailor to a wide range of devices, unlocked framerates, and support for other technologies, including performance boosting NVIDIA DLSS 3 and NVIDIA DLSS 2, image quality enhancing NVIDIA DLAA, and latency-reducing NVIDIA Reflex.

Ray-traced reflections and shadows: See the city come to life with stunning ray-traced reflection and ray-traced shadow options with a variety of quality modes to choose from.

Ultra-wide Monitor support: Take in the cinematic sights of Marvel’s New York with support for a range of screen setups, including 16:9, 16:10, 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 resolutions. 48:9 resolutions with triple monitor setups are compatible with NVIDIA Surround.

Controls and Customization: Feel what it’s like to play as Spider-Man through immersive haptic feedback and dynamic trigger effects using a PlayStation DualSense controller on a wired USB connection. Enjoy full mouse and keyboard support with various customizable control options.

Additionally, pre-ordering the game on Steam will net you some neat goodies. If you pre-purchase the game, you'll gain access to early game content, including:

Two-suit pack, including the T.R.A.C.K. Suit, and Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Early access to the Gravity Well gadget

Three Skill Points to unlock some abilities from the start of the game

Here are the system requirements for the PC version of the game, you might need a slightly powerful PC to run the game at higher settings:

Minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit 1909

Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit 1909

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600, 3.2 Ghz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 75 GB available space

Additional Notes: 75 GB SSD space Recommended

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is currently available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game will also be available on PC (Steam/Epic Games Store) on November 18.