Spider-Man 2 Venom Actor Might Have Hinted at Upcoming News for Tomorrow

Tony Todd, the actor portraying Venom in Insomniac’s upcoming Spider-Man 2, might have hinted at news arriving tomorrow.

As spotted on Reddit by an eagle-eyed user, the actor sent out a tweet today stating that “big creative news” will be dropping tomorrow.

Big creative news, dropping tomorrow. Stay Tuned!!! — Tony Todd (@TonyTodd54) November 28, 2022

While this doesn’t necessarily mean that Spider-Man 2 news is inbound (heck, this could refer to anything), Todd later retweeted a clip from the upcoming sequel. Afterward, the actor liked several tweets from fans about whether this “creative news” is indeed related to Spider-Man 2.

Of course, this is just speculation at this point but we’re pretty sure that Spider-Man fans will find this ‘news’ interesting. Whether we’ll indeed be hearing more about the highly-anticipated sequel remains to be seen, but as always, we will keep you updated. For now, stay tuned.

Announced during Sony’s PlayStation showcase last year, Spider-Man 2 is currently slated for a release on PlayStation 5 somewhere next year. This release frame was recently reaffirmed by Insomniac. In the sequel, we’ll see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up against Venom (voiced and played by Tony Todd). According to Marvel Games Vice President Bill Rosemann, the game will have a darker tone compared to its 2018 prequel.

“There are multiple foes”, the executive said during a podcast last year. “I can say the story very much continues and picks up from Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s the next big chapter. There are a lot of treats, a lot of characters that were in the first two games that you’ll see here.”

Rosemann added, “So, yea. It’s Miles, it’s Peter, it’s Venom, it’s a mysterious voice. It’s everything you love, but more.”

“And I would say if the first Spider-Man was Star Wars, Spider-Man 2 is kind of our Empire [Strikes Back]”, he added. “It’s a little darker".

Spider-Man 2 is slated for a release on PlayStation 5 next year.