Skull and Bones Gets Gameplay Showcase This Week, Full Ubisoft Forward Coming in September

Nathan Birch
Jul 5, 2022
Skull and Bones Skull & Bones

No, you didn’t misread the title – Ubisoft has announced a gameplay reveal for Skull and Bones is coming later this week. One of the most scrutinized titles in recent years, many reasonably came to the conclusion Ubisoft’s pirate game would end up being vaporware, given its numerous delays and rumors of chaos behind the scenes at troubled developer Ubisoft Singapore. That said, more recently, we’ve heard rumors the game is actually shaping up well and even laid eyes on some leaked alpha footage that looked relatively promising. Well, as of this Thursday all the speculating will be over…

Ubisoft Forward is back, this time with two events showcasing never-before-seen news, gameplay, reveals, and more. Happening on July 7, the very first Ubisoft Forward Spotlight On Skull and Bones will provide an in-depth look at the upcoming open world multiplayer pirate game inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy.

Ah, but that’s not all! Ubisoft is also promising a full-on Ubisoft Forward presentation is coming in September, with information on multiple titles.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is Reportedly Slated for a November Release

Then, in September, Ubisoft Forward returns in full force, ready to reveal updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world. We'll have more to share about Ubisoft Forward as we get closer to the event, so be sure to keep an eye out for the latest updates.

No word on what exactly will be shown during the September Ubisoft Forward presentation, but Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will almost surely be there, and we’ll likely learn more about the future of Assassin’s Creed as well.

Skull and Bones has been announced for PC, Xbox One, and PS4, although it’s almost certainly coming to Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and possibly Stadia, as well. The gameplay reveal happens on July 7 at 11am PT. Meanwhile, the big Ubisoft Forward presentation will drop on September 10.

