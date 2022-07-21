Menu
Company

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Delayed to FY2023

Ule Lopez
Jul 21, 2022
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

It seems as if we got the announcement of yet another delay for a highly anticipated title in the news today. This time, it's regarding the upcoming game based on the James Cameron best-seller made by Massive Entertainment: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. According to the developer (and subsequently Ubisoft) the game will be released sometime during the 2023 Fiscal Year.

The announcement was made during Ubisoft's FY 2022 first-quarter sales report, which detailed several other tidbits regarding the company's performance during the first quarter of 2022. When talking about the state of the game, the report states that the delay is due to a commitment to deliver a 'cutting-edge immersive experience that takes full advantage of next-gen technology.'

Related StoryNathan Birch
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is Reportedly Slated for a November Release

The report then goes on to state that while the additional development time is a reflection of the current ongoing constraints on productions across the industry, the team at Ubisoft is hard at work to design the most efficient working conditions to ensure flexibility for their teams and productivity while delivering the best experience to players.

Or, in a more likely scenario, Ubisoft is diverting all of the attention to the upcoming release of Skull and Bones. This game is set to release on November 8 and is currently experiencing a huge development turmoil, as reported by various sources. In other words, it's very likely that Ubisoft is putting all hands on deck to at least ensure that Skull and Bones doesn't release in a broken state.

Of course, that's just mere speculation. The fact of the case here is that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will release at some point during the FIscal Year of 2023. So, at the latest, the game will be released on March 31, 2024. Whenever the actual release date for this game comes to be, the game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PC, Stadia, and Luna.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
Filter videos by
Order