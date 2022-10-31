EA and Marvel Announce Partnership to Create 3 New Action-Adventure Games

Between rumors and official announcements of games like the new Iron Man game from Motive Studios, we’ve known EA and Marvel Games are getting cozy, but today they made it official. EA and Marvel have signed a deal to create three action-adventure games for PC and consoles. Each promises to tell its own original story, rather than being based on a movie, TV series, or other property. Marvel Games executive VP Jay Ong had the following to say about the deal…

“At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they haven’t before and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that. We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic, creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The team at Motive is getting started on that with their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future.”

So, what can we expect from this trio of EA Marvel games? Well, aside from the Motive Iron Man game, there’s rumored to be a Black Panther game in the works at a new Seattle-based EA studio headed up by Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor veterans. Of course, the Black Panther project is yet to be confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

Turning our attention back to the Iron Man game, the game is reportedly coming along well, and is rumored to already be entering early play-testing. The game is being headed up by Olivier Proulx, who previously worked at Eidos Montreal on games like Guardians of the Galaxy, so clearly he has the requisite Marvel expertise.

What do you think? Are you excited for EA’s trio of Marvel titles? What properties should they tackle?