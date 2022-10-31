Menu
Company

EA and Marvel Announce Partnership to Create 3 New Action-Adventure Games

Nathan Birch
Oct 31, 2022, 03:10 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
EA Marvel Iron Man

Between rumors and official announcements of games like the new Iron Man game from Motive Studios, we’ve known EA and Marvel Games are getting cozy, but today they made it official. EA and Marvel have signed a deal to create three action-adventure games for PC and consoles. Each promises to tell its own original story, rather than being based on a movie, TV series, or other property. Marvel Games executive VP Jay Ong had the following to say about the deal…

“At Marvel, we strive to find best-in-class teams who can take our characters on heroic journeys in ways they haven’t before and collaborating with Electronic Arts will help us achieve that. We pride ourselves on being enthusiastic, creative collaborators with developers so they have the freedom to create something deeply unique and truly remarkable. The team at Motive is getting started on that with their Iron Man video game and we can’t wait for players to learn more in the far future.”

Related StoryUle Lopez
Need for Speed Unbound – Everything You Need to Know About EA’s Stylish Racing Game

So, what can we expect from this trio of EA Marvel games? Well, aside from the Motive Iron Man game, there’s rumored to be a Black Panther game in the works at a new Seattle-based EA studio headed up by Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor veterans. Of course, the Black Panther project is yet to be confirmed, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

Turning our attention back to the Iron Man game, the game is reportedly coming along well, and is rumored to already be entering early play-testing. The game is being headed up by Olivier Proulx, who previously worked at Eidos Montreal on games like Guardians of the Galaxy, so clearly he has the requisite Marvel expertise.

What do you think? Are you excited for EA’s trio of Marvel titles? What properties should they tackle?

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order