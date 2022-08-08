Marvel’s Midnight Suns Delayed Again, May Not Arrive Until the Early 2023

Marvel’s Midnight Suns probably won’t dawn in 2022. Today developer Firaxis announced that their XCOM-like tactical RPG won’t be launching in October as planned in order to ensure “the best possible experience for our fans.” The game will now launch “later this fiscal year,” which for Midnight Suns publisher Take Two Interactive, extends until March 31, 2023. A 2023 release seems likely, as Firaxis almost certainly would have specified if a 2022 date was still in the cards. You can check out Firaxis’ full statement on Midnight Suns’ delay, below.

"We have an important update to share regarding our launch date for Marvel's Midnight Suns. After discussion with the team, we've made the decision to move back the launch timing of Marvel's Midnight Suns to ensure we are delivering the best possible experience for our fans. We will launch later this fiscal year on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5, with Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions following at a later date.

We know fans are looking forward to playing Marvel's Midnight Suns and we will use this extra time to make sure we are delivering the best possible experience for everyone. Marvel's Midnight Suns is easily the biggest game we've ever made and we're incredibly appreciative of all the support players have shared with us throughout the years. Thank you."

This latest delay follows mixed fan reaction to Midnight Suns’ reveal, particularly its randomized card mechanic, and insider reports the game was going through a “huge revamp.” It seems that revamp, whatever it may have been, was big enough the game can no longer hit it’s release date. Haven’t been keeping up with Midnight Suns? Here are the game’s key features…

Your Marvel Adventure - Become the Hunter, the first customizable original hero in the Marvel Universe. Lead a legendary collection of heroes that span across The Avengers, X-Men, Runaways, and more as you customize your team, tailor your selection of abilities to suit your playstyle, and unlock iconic outfits that will delight any Marvel fan.

Explore the Darker Side of Marvel - Rise up against the demonic forces of Lilith and experience an immersive personal story that brings familiar heroes to an unfamiliar world, filled with the supernatural and the mystical. The stakes are higher than ever as you face-off against fallen versions of iconic Marvel characters and attempt to stop Lilith from reviving her evil master, Chthon.

Live Among the Legends - See heroes in a new light and unlock additional abilities as you develop relationships and strengthen personal bonds outside the field of battle with some of your favorite Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Wolverine, and Captain America. Dive deep and explore The Abbey - your very own mystical secret base - as you explore the grounds and uncover its hidden mysteries.

Fight and Think Like a Super Hero - Team up with your fellow heroes, assess the tactical battlefield, and strategically launch devastating iconic attacks against the forces of darkness. From the creators of the critically acclaimed tactical XCOM series comes a new engaging and deeply customizable battle system that rewards clever thinking with Super Hero flair.

As mentioned above, Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 sometime before March 31, 2023. Last-gen Xbox One, PS4, and Switch versions will launch sometime later.