The day has finally come. You can now download WhatsApp with dark mode on your iPhone or Android smartphone right now.

WhatsApp with Official Dark Mode Support Rolling Out to All Users - Grab it as a Free Update for both iPhone and Android

WhatsApp's dark mode has been in beta for quite a while now, and today, you can go ahead and download it on your iPhone or Android smartphone. As you'd expect, after installing the update, switching over to dark mode is a piece of cake. Just turn on the system-wide dark mode option and WhatsApp will also follow suit, it's that simple.

Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use dark mode by enabling it in system settings. Users on Android 9 and below can go into WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’.

According to WhatsApp, the company has put quite a lot of thought into how dark mode works. They did not just go ahead and make the entire UI black and called it a day. The company says that the UI elements are designed in a way that it reduces eye strain a lot on both iOS 13 and Android 9.

Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments where your phone lights up the room. When designing dark mode we spent time researching and experimenting with a focus on two particular areas: Readability: When choosing colors, we wanted to minimize eye fatigue and use colors that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively. Information Hierarchy: We wanted to help users easily focus their attention on each screen. We did this by using color and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out.

As ever, the app remains free for all users to use and you can grab the latest updates from the App Store and Google Play. Take it for a spin and let us know what you think about the update in the comments section below.