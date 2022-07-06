Menu
Company

Beta 3 of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 Released – Download Now

Uzair Ghani
Jul 6, 2022
Beta 3 of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 now available for download.

Apple has released beta 3 updates of watchOS 9, macOS Venutra and tvOS 16. Developers can download these updates over the air.

Beta 3 of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16 Arrives with Tons of Bug Fixes, Download the Update Now

It's an exciting day as Apple has pushed out new updates to its software lineup. We already know iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 3 is available to download, but for those testing out other software, Apple has also released new betas of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16.

Related StoryUzair Ghani
Download iOS 16 Beta 3 Without a Developer Account

All of these updates are available to download over the air and you can simply go right ahead and download beta 3 if you have a previous update installed onto your device.

Download watchOS 9 Beta 3

First of all, you have to make sure you have 50% or more battery remaining on your Apple Watch otherwise the update will simply fail. Place your smartwatch on its charger and wait for it to cross the 50% mark. Once that is taken care of, follow the steps below:

  • Launch the Watch app on iPhone
  • Tap on General then Software Update
  • Now tap on Download and Install once the third developer beta shows up for download

Check out the following as well:

Download macOS Ventura Beta 3

Again, this update too is available over the air and before you go ahead with it make sure you have saved your work to a safe and secure location. Once done, follow the steps below:

Related StoryOmar Sohail
BOE’s OLED Panels Get Certified by Apple, Will Be Used on Base iPhone 14
  • Launch System Preferences from the Apple menu in the Menu Bar
  • Now click on Software Update
  • Download the latest beta 3 update from here once it shows up

Check out the following as well:

Download tvOS 16 Beta 3

Follow the steps below in order to download tvOS 16 beta 3:

  • Turn on your Apple TV
  • Launch the Settings app
  • Scroll down to System
  • Open Software Updates and install beta 3 from here

Check out the following as well:

If there's any notable change in any of these updates, we will inform you about them here. Until then, we suggest you go ahead and update everything if you are running the previous beta.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
03:46
NVIDIA Next-Gen GeForce RTX 40 Series Rumored To Stick With PCIe Gen 4.0 Protocol
02:22
EVGA Shows Off An Interesting Setup Using Two GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Graphics Cards
Filter videos by
Order