Beta 3 of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16 Released – Download Now

Apple has released beta 3 updates of watchOS 9, macOS Venutra and tvOS 16. Developers can download these updates over the air.

It's an exciting day as Apple has pushed out new updates to its software lineup. We already know iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 3 is available to download, but for those testing out other software, Apple has also released new betas of watchOS 9, macOS Ventura and tvOS 16.

All of these updates are available to download over the air and you can simply go right ahead and download beta 3 if you have a previous update installed onto your device.

Download watchOS 9 Beta 3

First of all, you have to make sure you have 50% or more battery remaining on your Apple Watch otherwise the update will simply fail. Place your smartwatch on its charger and wait for it to cross the 50% mark. Once that is taken care of, follow the steps below:

Launch the Watch app on iPhone

Tap on General then Software Update

Now tap on Download and Install once the third developer beta shows up for download

Download macOS Ventura Beta 3

Again, this update too is available over the air and before you go ahead with it make sure you have saved your work to a safe and secure location. Once done, follow the steps below:

Launch System Preferences from the Apple menu in the Menu Bar

Now click on Software Update

Download the latest beta 3 update from here once it shows up

Download tvOS 16 Beta 3

Follow the steps below in order to download tvOS 16 beta 3:

Turn on your Apple TV

Launch the Settings app

Scroll down to System

Open Software Updates and install beta 3 from here

If there's any notable change in any of these updates, we will inform you about them here. Until then, we suggest you go ahead and update everything if you are running the previous beta.