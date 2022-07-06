Menu
Download: iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 3 Released

Uzair Ghani
Jul 6, 2022
Download iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 3

The wait is over and beta 3 of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 for iPhone and iPad is now available for download. OTA and IPSW available for developers only.

iOS 16 Beta 3 and iPadOS 16 Beta 3 Arrives with More Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements

Whenever a new beta arrives for the iPhone and iPad, you know it will bring in a handful of surprises for us, mainly in the bug fix department. Today, Apple has released beta 3 of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, and if you're a registered developer with Apple, you can go right ahead and download the update on your device, provided you have a previous beta installed, of course.

Assuming that you do have a previous beta of the update installed, simply make sure you have 50% or more battery remanning on your device, plug it in if you don't, and then follow these steps while connected to Wi-Fi:

  • Launch the Settings app
  • Tap on General
  • Tap on Software Update
  • Wait for this page to refresh until the update shows up
  • Tap on Download and Install

Like any other beta update, this one will take a while to download and install, but that wait is totally worth it for a lot of reasons. For example, new beta updates tend to fix a lot of bugs, and this one does too, and it also make some important strides in the battery department. So, if you've been experiencing bad battery life and a ton of software related issues, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta 3 should fix a lot of things.

Apart from the over the air method described above, you can also perform a clean install of the update, if you like. A fresh install is the way best way to experience new software, final or beta. It gives you the maximum performance benefit as well. But of course, it does come with its own caveat - you lose your files and settings therefore a backup of everything is necessary before going ahead.

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 beta is supported on a handful of devices and you can take the update for a spin right now if you have a spare device lying around. But remember, you might run into issues while testing out the software and this is completely normal when it comes to beta updates.

If you understand the risks involved, and still want to take the new beta for a spin, then check out the following:

