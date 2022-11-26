CPU-Z Brings Support For Intel’s 13th Gen Mobile CPUs To The Table

Intel will be launching its 13th Gen Mobile CPUs this quarter and CPU-Z 2.03.1 is ready with support for the entire lineup.

Intel 13th Gen Mobile CPU Lineup Now Supported Within The CPU-Z 2.03.1 Update

The new update will cover the three 13th Gen mobile CPU variants, H, HK, and HX. Following is the full changelog for the new version of CPU-z:

CPU-Z is a freeware that gathers information on some of the main devices of your system: Processor name and number, codename, process, package, cache levels.

Mainboard and chipset.

Memory type, size, timings, and module specifications (SPD).

Real time measurement of each core's internal frequency, memory frequency. CPU-Z is often downloaded to find out which processor is installed in a computer, and to measure the CPU's operating frequency. — CPU-Z official website

The list of included Intel 13th Gen Mobile CPUs for the CPU-Z 2.03.1 update is listed below.

Core i9-13900HK

Core i7 13700H/HX

Core i5-13650HX

Core i5-13620H

Core i5-13500H/HX

i5-13450HX

Intel Core i5-13420H

Celeron 7305

A few notable mentions about the above list are that the HX variants shown above could reveal that Intel is planning to upgrade the desktop HX (BGA) mobile series much sooner, and both i7-13700H and i5-13500H are now appearing in the SKU lists where they were once absent and not mentioned.

Intel consumers can distinguish which processor they want to purchase with the company's new nomenclature. Gamers will want to look at the powerful HX-series processors or may consider the HK-series for the added unlocked boosting capabilities. Users who want a standard processor that will be lower in cost but offer plenty of everyday processing tasks, so the H-series will suit their needs.

Users ready to update to the newest CPU-Z 2.03.1 can head over to TechPowerUP's CPU-Z download page to download the executable file and see a version history of updates over the last three months (versions 2.02, 2.03, and the newest version).

Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake Mobility CPU Lineup:

CPU Name Process / Architecture Family Cores/Threads Base Clock Boost Clock GPU Cores TDP (PL1) Core i9-13900HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 24 (8+16) 3.9 GHz 5.4 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i7-13700HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 16 (8+8) 3.7 GHz 5.0 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13650HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.6 GHz 4.9 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i5-13500HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 14 (6+8) 3.5 GHz 4.7 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i3-13450HX Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-HX 12 (6+4) 3.4 GHz 4.6 GHz 32 EU 55W Core i9-13900HK Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.4 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13700H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 14 (6+8) TBD 5.0 GHz 96 EUs 45W Core i7-13620H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD 45W Core i5-13500H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H 12 (4+8) TBD TBD TBD 45W Core i5-13420H Intel 10 / Raptor Lake RPL-H TBD TBD TBD TBD 45W

