be quiet! Reveals The Pure Base 500DX

be quiet! Has unveiled the Pure Base 500DX, this PC case is not only an updated version of the compact Pure Base 500 ATX case, but this case is designed with high airflow in mind, This case also features a tempered glass side panel that is tinted with black painted sidebars. This PC case is stated to be available worldwide in both black or white with a glass side panel on April 28th and be priced at $99.90.

The Pure Base 500DX has been designed to allow for high airflow that makes this case perfect for users that want to get the most performance out of their components. This high airflow is facilitated using the air-permeable front and top covers with allowing for the pre-installed Pure Wings 2 fans to easily pull fresh air into the case and push the air out of the case with little loss of static pressure. These pre-installed fans come with airflow-optimized fan blades that allow for fantastic airflow even in this compact case. These fans are located at the front, top, and rear and are the 140 mm models, with two additional 140 mm fans to easily be installed alongside the existing three fans.

For lighting, the Pure Base 500DX case features ARGB lighting at both the front and inside the case. The included ARGB LEDs offer multiple colors and modes to personalize the design of the case from both the inside and the outside. The added LED lights can also be synchronize lighting with your motherboard or an ARGB controller.

The interior of this case features a large amount of storage space for larger components, and this case can support high-end graphics card and larger coolers with a height of up to 190 mm. If your system uses water-cooling instead of air-cooling, this case can features support for radiators of up to 360 mm can be installed easily at the front of the case, and the top of the case can support for up to 240 mm.

The Pure Base 500DX was initially shown at CES 2020, and this case currently has a release date of April 28th and the projected price of $99.90.