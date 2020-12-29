GIGABYTE Introduces the AORUS C700 Glass Full-Tower PC Chassis

GIGABYTE has introduced the AORUS C700 Glass PC chassis, and this PC case features a large amount of integrated RGB lighting. This RGB lighting is not only on the front panel but also on the side panel. This case also uses a Full-Tower design, which allows this case to support up to an E-ATX motherboard. GIGABYTE has yet to announce any pricing information or when this PC case will be available for purchase.

The AORUS C700 Glass PC chassis features RGB lighting and tempered glass panels on both sides

The AORUS C700 Glass PC case's design is unique due to both sides of the PC case featuring a tempered glass panel, allowing for easy viewing of any installed components. This design fully accentuates the RGB lighting on both the front panel and side panels. This case features RGB lighting on the inside of the chassis, all of these lights offering support for RGB Fusion 2.0. The RGB Fusion 2.0 software offers 16.7 million customizable color options and various lighting effects, including color cycle, static, and pulse.

This case features the ability to mount the Graphics card vertically instead of the standard horizontal orientation. This allows users to easily show off their graphics cards to anyone looking at their PC.

The AORUS C700 Glass PC case features wide compatibility for up to an E-ATX motherboard, and this PC case can offer support for up to ten drives. This case can support six 2.5" drives and four 3.5" or 2.5" drive mounting locations. This case also offers support for up to a 420 mm AIO cooler, allowing for various fan configurations. This case features a built-in ARGB and PWM controller with three 5-volts and five PWM connectors, allowing for

This PC case's front IO is extensive, having four USB 3.0 ports, a single USB 3.0 Type-C port, an HDMI port, and even audio ports. This wide variety of connectivity is a perfect addition for nearly any gaming or VR setup, as the HDMI port on the front and a large amount of USB 3.0 ports can easily support a VR headset.

