ADATA Announces the DEFENDER PRO and STARKER AIR PC Case

ADATA has announced two new PC cases, called the DEFENDER PRO and the STARKER AIR PC case, featuring a unique front panel design and fantastic RGB lighting. The DEFENDER PRO PC case offers support for an E-ATX Motherboard, while the STARKER AIR can support up to an ATX motherboard. Both of these cases offer a front panel with a unique design, which allows for a large amount of airflow into the case.

ADATA's DEFENDER PRO features a mid-tower chassis that can support an E-ATX motherboard and a graphics card with a maximum length of 380 mm and a CPU cooler with a maximum height of up to 170 mm. While the STARKER AIR chassis also features a mid-tower design, it offers support for up to an ATX motherboard and a max GPU length of 350 mm. The STARKER AIR chassis also features a maximum CPU cooler height of up to 160 mm, while the maximum PSU length is 160 mm.

Both of these PC cases are designed to allow the maximum amount of airflow through the front panel, as both feature a unique design having holes and a dust filter. Allowing the fantastic airflow, the dust filter keeps the case clean, enabling the components to be seen through the tempered glass side panel easily.

For cooling, each case support three 120 mm fans mounted to the front panel, two on the top panel, and a single 120 mm on the rear panel to act as an exhaust.

Both the DEFENDER PRO and the STARKER AIR allow the GPU to be installed vertically inside the chassis. Enabling the graphics card lighting and design to be easily seen through the tempered glass side panel while reducing any GPU sag which may occur over time. These cases offer the same amount of Front IO, having two USB 3.0 ports, a single Hybrid Audio port, and a single LED control button.

These cases come with a limited warranty lasting for two years and can come in either a black color scheme or a white color scheme.