Be quiet! Shows a New Chassis and a New PSU at CES 2020

At CES 2020, be quiet! has released a new ARGB case along with the Dark Power Pro 12 PSU. The New ARGB case is called the Pure Base 500DX, which is a high-airflow case with a fantastic design. The Dark Power Pro 12 PSU is the successor to the original Dark Power Pro 11. The Dark Power Pro 12 PSU offers huge capacities, having both a 1200-watt and 1500-watt models.

The Pure Base 500DX, is an evolved version of the Pure Base 500 PC case

The Pure Base 500DX case is perfect for anyone who prefers a simple, sleek look while keeping the overall noise lower. The high airflow that this case offers is thanks to a third Pure Wings 2 140 mm fans and an air-permeable mesh front. The overall design of this case looks great with the LED lights running on either side of the mesh panels on the front of the case.

This case also offers separately addressable RGB LEDs inside and outside the case, and these LEDs can be controlled through either the motherboard or the button on the front I/O panel. This button cycles through six different colors and four pre-defined lighting modes. The outside of the case can either come with a black, or a white coating comes with a side panel window and features a front panel USB 3.1 Type C Gen 2 connector. This case is expected to arrive in stores in March 2020.

Dark Power Pro 12 PSU offers up to 94.9 percent efficiency

The Dark Power Pro 12 is the first power supply from be quiet! to get an 80 PLUS Titanium certification. This power supply isn't just the first to receive the 80 PLUS Titanium, but also is the first power supply by be quiet! to utilize a fully digital power regulation. This power supply comes in a high-quality aluminum case, includes single-sleeved cables and a 10-year warranty.













The Dark Power Pro 12 uses a patented frameless Silent Wings 135 mm fan, and the funnel-shaped air intake makes sure the high-end components are staying cool. The Dark Power Pro is planned to launch with two models, one being the 1200-watt model and the other being the 1500-watt model, this PSU lineup is expected to launch in February 2020. As of CES 2020, no pricing information is currently available.