Bayonetta 3 Release Date Rumored to Be October 28th

A few hours ago, Twitter user SyluxHunter wrote that PlatinumGames' Bayonetta 3 could be released on October 28th.

While not a major leaker, SyluxHunter did successfully predict some Nintendo announcements before they happened. For example, he wrote one day early that the Direct Mini would feature Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Persona 3/4/5, and NieR Automata among others. He also predicted the Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp delay, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe getting a DLC, and even Cyberpunk 2077 launching its next-generation update in February.

Bayonetta 3 Story Will Be More Enjoyable if Previous Games Have Been Played, Hideki Kamiya Says

Of course, you should still take the rumor with a grain of salt. Bayonetta 3, originally announced over five years ago at E3 2017, is still scheduled to be released this year as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Thirsty fans got a first look at gameplay last September, but other than that, official details have been scant, to say the least. We know that Bayonetta will now be able to directly control demons thanks to a new ability. Developer PlatinumGames also teased a lot of new elements, though we didn't really get any more specifics.

Hopefully, that changes soon with a proper Bayonetta 3 showcase. Until then, stay tuned on Wccftech for all the latest leaks, rumors, and news reports.