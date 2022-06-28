Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Releases October 20

Today's Nintendo Direct Mini has confirmed one of the leaks we talked about yesterday. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope finally has a release date and it's set to come out on October 20, 2022. Another bit of information that we gathered from the latest trailer is a look at the game's various editions.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be available in both Standard and Gold Edition. The Standard Edition comes with the game as you'd expect and the Gold Edition will include the game and the Season Pass which contains upcoming downloadable content packs, including additional story content featuring new heroes, quests, and battles.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Release Date Leaked by Ubisoft Store

The newly announced Gold Edition of Sparks of Hope also includes the “Galactic Prestige Pack,” with three exclusive and supremely stylish weapon skins for your team, unlockable right away. Here's a showcase that was shown off today:

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the critically acclaimed XCOM-like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. In it, players face off against a malevolent entity known as Cursa. This entity plans to consume all the energy of the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas and Rabbids, and destroy all who stand in its way.

To bring order back to the galaxy and save the Sparks, Mario, and his friends team up with Rabbids heroes on a journey through mysterious and ever-surprising planets. In this strategy game, you're expected to strategically use your skills to gain the upper hand against several enemies while also building a dream team that brings characters like Mario, Luigi, Peach, and some other newcomers together.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be released on October 20, 2022 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders for the game are available now through the Ubisoft store with the added incentive of players gaining access to a Megabug Collection of weapons that comes in the form of 9 different weapon skins.