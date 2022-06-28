NieR Automata: The End of YoRHA Edition Launches on Nintendo Switch This October

NieR Automata: The End of YorHA Edition will release in a few months on Nintendo Switch.

Confirmed with a new trailer shown during today's Nintendo Direct Mini, the new version of the action role-playing game by Square Enix and Platinum Games, which will run natively on the console, will include all of the DLC content released for the original release. Additional costumes exclusive to the Nintendo Switch release will also be available at launch, on October 6th.

NieR Automata Could Be Coming to Nintendo Switch – Rumor

You can check out the NieR Automata: The End of YorHA Edition announcement trailer below.

NieR Automata is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One worldwide. The game launches on Nintendo Switch on October 6th.