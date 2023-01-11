Bayonetta 3 Update 1.2 Improves Viola Moves, Lowers Difficulty of Niflheim Stages

PlatinumGames has released update 1.2 for Bayonetta 3, the Nintendo Switch exclusive character action game. According to NintendoLife, the patch's highlights are a series of improvements and tweaks for Viola's moves.

Combat Adjustments

Adjusted Viola’s activation window for “Block” and activation conditions for Witch Time. Block activation window added after releasing Block (during the release animation). Added an additional animation when Witch Time takes effect, making its activation easier to realize. The allotted duration of Witch Time, and its activation window have been lengthened. Now, when block is activated when the Bayonetta 3 player is attacked, player will receive damage effect, but block will succeed and activate Witch Time. Now, combo can continue (with Dodge Offset) when player uses Block to activate Witch Time. If the Block input is used repeatedly, the granted Witch Time duration will decrease.

Adjustments made to prevent Viola's evasive input and Cheshire's summoning input from activating Assault Slave while maintaining invincibility if they are used in rapid succession.

Weapons "Simoon", "Tartarus" and Viola's Charge Attacks can now continue to hold charge, even if dodged or blocked.

Wink Slave can now be activated from the combos "PKP*" and "PKK*" for the weapons "G-Pillar", "Dead End Express" and "Cassiopeia".*P is Punch, and K is Kick

When equipping the accessories "Infernal Communicator" and "Pulley's Butterfly" to summon Devils and Butterflies, it is now possible to cancel the summoning motion by dodging or blocking.

The Bayonetta 3 1.2 patch also lowers the difficulty of certain Niflheim stages, improves the camera in certain situations, and fixes many bugs.

Bayonetta 3 launched in late October after many years of development. The game was rated 9 out of 10 by our reviewer Nathan Birch.

Bayonetta 3 is the series’ best entry yet, offering an engaging universe-hopping story, bombastic cinematic moments, and refined action that’s both accessible and deeper than ever before. The game can feel slightly hemmed in on the Switch, but Platinum pummels every bit of possible performance out of the hardware. Whether you and Bayonetta have history or not, this is an engagement not to be missed.