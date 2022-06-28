Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Nintendo Switch starting this October.

SEGA and Atlus confirmed at the end of today's Nintendo Direct Mini that the three main entries in the series will start releasing on Nintendo Switch this October, with Persona 5 Royal launching on October 21st complete with all DLC released for the original PlayStation 4 release. A release date for the other two games has yet to be confirmed.

NieR Automata Could Be Coming to Nintendo Switch – Rumor

Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are also releasing on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles in the future. More information on the three games can be found on the official Persona website. In case you want to learn more about the latest entry in the series, you can check out Kai's review of the original PlayStation release.