Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable Confirmed For Nintendo Switch
Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Nintendo Switch starting this October.
SEGA and Atlus confirmed at the end of today's Nintendo Direct Mini that the three main entries in the series will start releasing on Nintendo Switch this October, with Persona 5 Royal launching on October 21st complete with all DLC released for the original PlayStation 4 release. A release date for the other two games has yet to be confirmed.
Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are also releasing on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles in the future. More information on the three games can be found on the official Persona website. In case you want to learn more about the latest entry in the series, you can check out Kai's review of the original PlayStation release.
Now that I've spent 180 hours and can put my thoughts on paper, would I consider Persona 5 Royal to be an essential treasure on the PlayStation 4? The short answer is yes, but with a big caveat. On its own, the new semester at Shujin Academy isn't worth the $60 price tag alone, and while the gameplay has been overhauled to be a little bit more open ended with how you can spend your time, that's still a major time investment you'll have to spend to reach the new story. If you've never played Persona 5 before, then snatching up a copy of Persona 5 Royal is simply the best way to play this story. However, if you've already spent one year wearing the mask already, you might need to have a small change in your cognition to see whether or not it's worth a second playthrough.
