Back 4 Blood to Support NVIDIA DLSS, Uncapped Framerate, Ultra-Wide Resolutions and More

A new Back 4 Blood trailer that has been shared online confirmed some of the PC exclusive features included in the game launching on October 12th worldwide.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, confirms that the co-op zombie shooter by Turtle Rock Studios will support NVIDIA DLSS, uncapped framerate, Ultra-Wide resolutions as well as the usual graphics and visual quality options. The PC version will also support cross-platform play with consoles.

Next month, players will be able to get a new taste of Back 4 Blood with the open beta. The new testing phase will start on August 5th with an Early Access portion for those who have pre-ordered the game, and it will continue from August 12th to August 16th for all players.

Last year, I had the chance to try out Back 4 Blood during its closed alpha testing phase. While how the new mechanics will impact the experience remains to be seen, the game has the makings of a great co-op shooter.

In its current state, Back 4 Blood has all the makings of a great co-op first-person shooter and a worthy successor to the Left 4 Dead series. How much the new mechanics will improve the familiar formula remains to be seen, but even if things stay as they are, it is safe to say that Left 4 Dead has indeed come back to life. And not as a mindless zombie.

Back 4 Blood launches on October 12th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide.