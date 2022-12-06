Back 4 Blood – Expansion 3: River of Blood New Trailer Showcases New Story Campaign, New Cleaner and More

A new Back 4 Blood expansion called River of Blood is now available, and a new launch trailer has been shared online to showcase all the new additions it brings to the game.

The River of Blood expansion features a new story campaign and a new cleaner called Tala who is accompanied by a friendly Ridden Tallboy called Jeff that can assist her at any time during the game. The new expansion also includes eight new character skins and twelve new weapon skins, new weapons, cards, and accessories.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vCndOX3FuDk

Additionally, a new Back 4 Blood play mode called Trial of the Worm has been added to the game via a free update. In this co-op mode, players will make their way through a four-map chain while earning Supply Points and increasing the run's difficulty to earn even more points.

Back 4 Blood is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out my review.

Back 4 Blood isn't Left 4 Dead, and it doesn't even try to be it, doing away with the classics' straightforward campaign in favor of a more modern experience that rewards progression and offers plenty of replayability. The excellent map and mission design, the huge variety of builds made possible by the card system, and satisfying gameplay make the game by Turtle Rock Studios the one to get for those who have a team of friends ready to take on hordes of undead, but those who are looking to play the game solo would do better to look elsewhere, as Back 4 Blood doesn't offer much for those not too keen on teamwork.