Menu
Company

Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm Launch Trailer Showcases New Cleaner, Adversaries and More

Francesco De Meo
Aug 29, 2022
Back 4 Blood

The Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm is very close to launching, a new trailer has been launched today to provide another quick look at the new content hitting the game soon.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, provides a new look at the new Cleaner, "Prophet" Dan, the new adversaries called The Cultists, and more.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Borderlands 3 is Free for the Next Week as Part of the Epic Games Store Mega Sale

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6ZLD7exr8k

"Prophet" Dan and The Cultists will be the main focus of Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm. Coming together with the new characters and campaign will be eight new exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.

Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm launches on August 30th on all formats. You can learn more about the first expansion, Tunnel of Terror, and the base game by checking out my reviews:

Back 4 Blood isn't Left 4 Dead, and it doesn't even try to be it, doing away with the classics' straightforward campaign in favor of a more modern experience that rewards progression and offers plenty of replayability. The excellent map and mission design, the huge variety of builds made possible by the card system, and satisfying gameplay make the game by Turtle Rock Studios the one to get for those who have a team of friends ready to take on hordes of undead, but those who are looking to play the game solo would do better to look elsewhere, as Back 4 Blood doesn't offer much for those not too keen on teamwork.

Products mentioned in this post

Back 4 Blood
USD 23

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order