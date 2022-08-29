Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm Launch Trailer Showcases New Cleaner, Adversaries and More

The Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm is very close to launching, a new trailer has been launched today to provide another quick look at the new content hitting the game soon.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, provides a new look at the new Cleaner, "Prophet" Dan, the new adversaries called The Cultists, and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6ZLD7exr8k

"Prophet" Dan and The Cultists will be the main focus of Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm. Coming together with the new characters and campaign will be eight new exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards.

Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm launches on August 30th on all formats. You can learn more about the first expansion, Tunnel of Terror, and the base game by checking out my reviews:

Back 4 Blood isn't Left 4 Dead, and it doesn't even try to be it, doing away with the classics' straightforward campaign in favor of a more modern experience that rewards progression and offers plenty of replayability. The excellent map and mission design, the huge variety of builds made possible by the card system, and satisfying gameplay make the game by Turtle Rock Studios the one to get for those who have a team of friends ready to take on hordes of undead, but those who are looking to play the game solo would do better to look elsewhere, as Back 4 Blood doesn't offer much for those not too keen on teamwork.