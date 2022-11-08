Menu
Back 4 Blood Brings a New Story Campaign and More Content for December’s River Blood Expansion

Ule Lopez
Nov 8, 2022, 01:42 PM EST
Back 4 Blood continues to get content updates often, focusing on DLC and new content for players to experience. Recently, the game has seen two expansions, one of which is the Children of the Worm expansion back in August. Today, though, has information on River of Blood, the next big Back 4 Blood expansion.

Launching on December 6th, 2022, as part of Back 4 Blood’s Annual Pass, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate Edition, the River of Blood will see another Story mode expansion, containing five maps for players to traverse. The update also sees the release of a new character Tala; a former cultist outcast now turned Cleaner who is accompanied by a Ridden companion named Jeff, a friendly Tallboy that can be summoned to assist the team.

Jeff is part of Tala’s mechanics; he can be summoned to fight alongside you to cause mayhem against the Ridden. The River of Blood expansion will also see eight new costumes for players to use, as well as 12 weapon skins, new weapons, accessories, and cards. You can view the expansion’s contents below.

Back 4 Blood

As an added bonus, players will see Trial of the Worm as a free update for all Back 4 Blood players. Trial of the Worm is a cooperative PvE mode where players determine their path down a four-map chain while earning Supply Points along the way. Players can add Corruption Modifiers or choose the more vigorous paths to increase the difficulty and boost the amount of Supply Points rewarded.

Finally, the game will see its Holiday Event return on December 6th, 2022, and run until January 4th, 2023. Fort Hope is covered in festive decorations, and players can enjoy holiday music at the jukebox and obtain unique holiday-themed items (skins, emblems, weapon skins, and sprays). Turtle Rock mentions that further details for the Back 4 Blood Holiday event will come at a later time.

We’ll continue to update as more information on Back 4 Blood is released, including DLC, events, content updates, and more. Back 4 Blood is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, the Windows 10 Store, and the Epic Games Store.

Back 4 Blood
