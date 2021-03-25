Back 4 Blood Has Been Delayed, But is Still Hanging on to a 2021 Release Date

I regret to inform you that the zombie apocalypse won’t be arriving on schedule, as Back 4 Blood has been delayed. Originally slated for a June release, the co-op shooter has been pushed back several months, although it’s still clinging on to a 2021 release date. The delay was just announced on Twitter, with Turtle Rock Studios laying the blame on COVID-19 and promising an open beta for this summer.

Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best game it can possible be at launch and the team needs more time to do this. Therefore, we will release Back 4 Blood on October 12, 2021. We thank our community for its continued support and are excited to share that there will be an open beta this summer.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, Back 4 Blood is essentially Left 4 Dead 3 in everything but name (Turtle Rock were, of course, the creators of the original L4D). Wccftech’s Francesco De Meo went hands-on with the game’s closed alpha earlier this year and found it to be a fun, if somewhat familiar, experience…

In its current state, Back 4 Blood has all the makings of a great co-op first-person shooter and a worthy successor to the Left 4 Dead series. How much the new mechanics will improve the familiar formula remains to be seen, but even if things stay as they are, it is safe to say that Left 4 Dead has indeed come back to life. And not as a mindless zombie.

Back 4 Blood shambles onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on October 21.