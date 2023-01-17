Hogwarts Legacy Official Art Book Leak Showcases Main Menu, Early Map And More

With Hogwarts Legacy being one of the most anticipated games launching this year, players have been on the lookout for more information about it, but Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Interactive have done a good job preventing leaks up until now. Unfortunately, the game's official art book leaked ahead of release, revealing new information about the game.

As shared by Bigby on Twitter, the art book reveals additional information on the upcoming open-world game, providing a first look at the main menu, an early world map that's been reportedly trimmed down, a Christmas Season look for both Hogwarts and Hogsmeade, and more.

On the Gaming Leaks And Rumors subreddit, mod Spheromancer summarized all of the Hogwarts Legacy information revealed by the art book leak, such as the game length, which is said to be around 35 hours for the main quest only, a huge amount of Merlin's puzzles and side missions, Quidditch originally being considered for the game and more. You can find this summary by going here.

Hogwarts Legacy promises to be not only one of the best games based on the Harry Potter universe but also one of the most demanding on PC. Last week, the full PC specs were revealed, and players will need a beefy machine to run the game at ultra settings at 1440p and 4K resolutions.

Hogwarts Legacy launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 10th. The game will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4th and on Nintendo Switch on July 25th. You can learn everything there is to know about the game by checking out this page.