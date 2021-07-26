Babylon’s Fall Beta Begins in Early August for North America and Europe

Square Enix and PlatinumGames announced the official dates of Babylon's Fall beta. The first phase will be available on PC (through Steam), while the following two phases will add PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms too.

The server schedule availability for Babylon's Fall beta will begin with Japan, where participants will be able to play on Thursday 29th July, from 2:00 to 6:00 (PDT). The North American servers will go live exactly one week later, on Thursday 5th August, though the times are different (18:00 to 22:00 PDT). Lastly, the European servers will be active on Friday 12th August from 10:00 to 14:00 (PDT). North American servers are located in the United States, Canada, and Brazil, while European servers are located in England, France, and Germany.

Babylon’s Fall Trailer Shows off Fresh Platinum Games Action, Game is Coming to PS5

The developers also shared plenty of information on the underlying RPG layer of the game.

Rarity In order from lowest to highest: Common, Uncommon, Rare.

Higher rarity indicates higher attributes. Equipment VAL A numeric value on each piece of equipment that summarizes how effective it is. If there are multiples of the same equipment, the one with the higher value will be more effective. Element Basic equipment is not tied to any element. However, certain equipment is tied to one of three elements: Fire, Ice, Lightning. Parameters Generally, the higher the values are for each parameter, the more effective the equipment will be. Weapon Damage: affects the damage dealt by the weapon.

Critical: affects the weapon's chance of dealing critical hits.

Impact: affects the weapon's stun capacity.

Spirituality: affects the amount of MP regained from attacks.

Handling: affects the weapon's attack speed. Armor Vitality: affects the player's HP total.

Sturdiness: affects the player's damage reaction.

Mobility: affects the player’s MP recovery speed.

Spirituality: affects the player's MP total. Special Ability Some equipment has special abilities. A piece of equipment’s special ability can be viewed under “Special Ability” in the status screen.

To view the special abilities of all of the equipment you currently have equipped, press the right stick button.

Some additional info on Babylon's Fall beta:

no characters or save data will be carried over to the final version of the game;

NDA will be enforced at first, though the plan is to eventually ease the restrictions;

once accepted, participants can take part in all future phases of the test;

five weapon types are available in the Babylon's Fall beta: Gladius, Hammer, Shortbow, Rod, and Shield;

each weapon has 3 attack modes you can select: Vulcan Mode, Mars Mode, and Diana Mode;

A character can be equipped with four weapons, with each weapon being assigned to the X, Y, LB, and RB buttons respectively. In addition, each button corresponds to a different type of attack: light attack (X), heavy attack (Y), and Gideon Arms (LB, RB).

testers may use any Xinput-compatible gamepads;

communication with other players will be achieved through emotes and stamps.

Babylon's Fall will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. There's been no word yet on whether crossplay will be enabled.