New World Patch 1.0.3 Introduces Server Transfers; Rollout to Begin with Asian Pacific Servers

Amazon Games is pushing patch 1.0.3 on New World live servers this morning, activating the highly anticipated character server transfers in the process. Due to the high demand (the game peaked at almost one million concurrent users on Steam seventeen days ago) at launch, players experienced extremely long queues in most servers and therefore some were forced to create their characters on low population servers so that they may play at all. This, however, fractured guilds and player groups, now stranded on different servers and unable to play together. The character server transfer feature is meant to bring everyone back where they want to be.

The rollout won't be immediate everywhere, though. There will be a live test in the Asian Pacific Southeast region first.

We’ve been hard at work on the feature and testing it for the past two weeks, but because this feature is brand new we have decided to take a safe, incremental approach to rolling out transfers to all New World players. When all worlds are back online from downtime, our plan is to monitor the framework we created without turning transfers on immediately. Once we have confirmed that the framework holds up at scale, we will turn on character server transfers in the Utopia world first, in the AP Southeast region. We will closely monitor transfers in this world, and if anything out of the ordinary occurs our team will need to make manual interventions. If all goes well, we will turn it on for the rest of the AP Southeast region, and continue monitoring. If after 8 hours our team hasn’t discovered any issues, we will fully deploy character server transfers to the other regions.

All New World accounts will receive only one complimentary server transfer token, so you'll want to choose carefully where you're going next. Amazon said it'll evaluate the situation to check for the potential need for another wave of free server tokens.

As a reminder, you won't be able to transfer your character to a full world, or to a world set where you already have another character. Before activating the transfer, make sure to remove any active Trading Post sell or buy orders,

As a thank-you gesture to all New World players, Amazon is granting everyone the 'Stoic' in-game title, in addition to a free 'Waiting' emote that can be grabbed via the in-game store.

The latest New World patch also fixes a number of bugs and issues, of course, as outlined below.