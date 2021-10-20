New World Patch 1.0.3 Introduces Server Transfers; Rollout to Begin with Asian Pacific Servers
Amazon Games is pushing patch 1.0.3 on New World live servers this morning, activating the highly anticipated character server transfers in the process. Due to the high demand (the game peaked at almost one million concurrent users on Steam seventeen days ago) at launch, players experienced extremely long queues in most servers and therefore some were forced to create their characters on low population servers so that they may play at all. This, however, fractured guilds and player groups, now stranded on different servers and unable to play together. The character server transfer feature is meant to bring everyone back where they want to be.
The rollout won't be immediate everywhere, though. There will be a live test in the Asian Pacific Southeast region first.
We’ve been hard at work on the feature and testing it for the past two weeks, but because this feature is brand new we have decided to take a safe, incremental approach to rolling out transfers to all New World players.
When all worlds are back online from downtime, our plan is to monitor the framework we created without turning transfers on immediately. Once we have confirmed that the framework holds up at scale, we will turn on character server transfers in the Utopia world first, in the AP Southeast region. We will closely monitor transfers in this world, and if anything out of the ordinary occurs our team will need to make manual interventions. If all goes well, we will turn it on for the rest of the AP Southeast region, and continue monitoring. If after 8 hours our team hasn’t discovered any issues, we will fully deploy character server transfers to the other regions.
All New World accounts will receive only one complimentary server transfer token, so you'll want to choose carefully where you're going next. Amazon said it'll evaluate the situation to check for the potential need for another wave of free server tokens.
As a reminder, you won't be able to transfer your character to a full world, or to a world set where you already have another character. Before activating the transfer, make sure to remove any active Trading Post sell or buy orders,
As a thank-you gesture to all New World players, Amazon is granting everyone the 'Stoic' in-game title, in addition to a free 'Waiting' emote that can be grabbed via the in-game store.
The latest New World patch also fixes a number of bugs and issues, of course, as outlined below.
GENERAL
-
Implemented final pieces of the server transfer framework.
-
Added improvements to the World selection UI.
-
Added clearer messaging when a player is kicked due to going AFK or violating the EAC.
-
Added clearer messaging when stacked discounts are present, such as territory standing and faction discounts on property taxes.
-
Implemented back-end changes to help our team investigate concerns around the client performance in War.
-
Adjusted the respawn timer on Boatswain Ambrose and various other elite enemies throughout the world.
-
In The Depths, Players must now be in the arena to damage Thorpe.
-
An error message now appears when players attempt to buy their own items in the Trading Post.
-
Reverted a chest/loot change from update 1.0.2 that was causing too many refining reagents to roll from chests.
-
Adjusted the volume on the Amazon Games splash screen.
-
Armor is limited to 1 skill perk per piece.
-
Added general performance improvements for visual artifacts and graphics settings.
-
Dyes are now removed from items upon trade with a warning message present.
-
The Time to Declare War" timer now visually pauses to make it clear when an Invasion is imminent but not yet scheduled. Territory remains in a Conflict state after Invasions, and War can be declared.
GENERAL BUG FIXES
-
Fixed issues with the T4 and T5 azoth staffs— go close those high level portals!
-
Fixed an issue causing the abandoning event notification to persist.
-
Fixed a housing UI issue. The UI will now correctly shows that property taxes are subject to the full price of the home, and not impacted by the first time home buyer discount.
-
Fixed issues with early game spawning. The watchtower respawn point is replaced by the Settlement after it has been discovered. Players no longer incorrectly respawn at a Watchtower after selecting to respawn at a Settlement.
-
Fixed various localization issues throughout the game.
-
Fixed an issue where not all items for Town Projects were consumed when completing the mission.
-
Resolved login errors that prevented players from accessing their character.
-
Fixed an issue that caused Arena keys to not drop as intended.
-
Fixed an issue that caused the Runic Bear armor to not be appropriately dyed during Wars.
-
Fixed a pet placement issue. Pets placed in an otherwise empty house now remain in the home after the player logs out, instead of returning the pet to the player’s inventory.
-
AP Southeast servers now display the correct time zone in-game.
-
Fixed an issue that caused Company invites to persist after decline/accept.
-
Fixed an issue that caused Rajah spawns to stack forever - one big cat at a time, please!
Update: Our New World team was able to include a few other urgent fixes into this week's update. The following issues have been fixed.
-
Fixed an issue that caused holding and dragging around the client while in windowed mode to constantly retrigger invincibility.
-
Fixed an issue that caused taxes to not go into the controlling company’s treasury.
-
Fixed an issue that caused penalty length for suspensions and bans to say “Over a year”.
-
Fixed issues with companies not receiving some territory taxes.
