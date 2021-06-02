Babylon’s Fall Closed Beta Client Appears on SteamDB

It has been a very long time since we heard anything of Platinum Games' Babylon's Fall, but it seems like the next showing could be right behind the corner.

A few hours ago, a closed beta client surfaced a few hours ago on SteamDB. No other information is currently available, but if the game is getting shown during the upcoming Square Enix E3 2021 press conference, there's a very good chance that the closed beta will go live shortly after the conference.

PS5 Won’t Be Shunned by Japanese Devs as Sony’s Priorities Shift Says Platinum’s Kamiya

Babylon's Fall has been shown for the last time back in December 2019 with a teaser trailer that showcased high-speed combat in Platinum Games' trademark style. Outside of combat, we have seen very little of the game.

Babylon’s Fall is a brand new game from Square Enix, developed in partnership with renowned action specialists PlatinumGamesInc (Bayonetta series, Nier: Automata) In our new teaser trailer, unveiled during the State of Play broadcast earlier today, take an early look at the game’s fluid action gameplay for the first time as well its striking brushstroke visual art-style delivered by the original “Brushwork Filter”. Keep your eyes open for more information about Babylon’s Fall this summer.