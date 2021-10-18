Apple’s Maxed-Out Version of 16-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro Costs $6,099

Apple just launched the new 2021 MacBook Pro models and to be fair, the new flagship laptops are nothing short of a marvel. Apple has enhanced its performance by a lot of margins and also contributed to the port situation. However, the new additions come with a price as the 14-inch 2021 MacBook Pro model starts at $1,999 while the bigger 16-inch model starts at $2,499. More importantly, you can upgrade the new MacBook Pro models further for an additional price. Check out what the maxed-out version of the high-end 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro will cost.

Apple's High-End Version of the 16-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro Maxes Out at $6,099 While the 14-inch Maxes Out at $5,899.

Yes, the new 2021 MacBook Pro models are powerful and come with a new design. Yes, the new models are priced higher than the previous models. Take note that Apple has made upgrades available for the new MacBook Pro models. If you wish to buy the maxed-out version of the high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro model, it will cost you $6,099. The basic model of the 16-inch model starts at $2,499 but it is without the extra upgrades.

The maxed-out version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro model will get you the top-of-the-line M1 Max chip which features a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU, 54GB unified memory as well as a whopping 8TB of SSD storage. Moreover, the 14-inch MacBook Pro can be upgraded with the same internals and it will cost you $5,899. You will get the same M1 Max processor coupled with 64GB of unified memory and 8TB of SSD storage.

You will have to spend a lot if you are looking to buy the maxed-out versions of both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. The pre-orders for the new MacBook Pro models are now live and they will be arriving to customers starting next Tuesday. However, the fully upgraded models of the MacBook Pro will not be available until December of this year.

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you looking to upgrade your MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments.