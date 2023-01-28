Here’s How The M2 Pro and M2 Max Chips Perform Against Recent M-Series and A-Series Chips in Benchmarks

Apple announced its latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips recently with major CPU and GPU gains compared to previous generation Apple Silicon. The new M2 Max chip is comparatively closer to the M1 Ultra chip than the rest but the latter still takes the crown for Apple's most powerful chip. If you are interested, check out how Apple's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips stack up against older Apple Silicon, including the A-Series of chips in benchmarks.

Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max chips are powerful, but the M1 Ultra chip is still the fastest Apple Silicon in benchmarks

The new benchmark ranking by Macworld shows that Apple's M1 Ultra is the most powerful Apple Silicon to date. The M2 Pro is 40 percent faster than the M1 Pro and 80 percent faster than the Core-i9 chip in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. While the chips are built on a 5nm architecture, the M2 chip features 40 billion transistors which is an increase of 20 percent compared to the M1 Pro. In contrast, the M2 Max features 67 billion transistors. It was previously reported that the M2 Max chip is only 9 percent slower than M1 Ultra in Metal benchmarks.

Macworld's benchmark ranking shows all the recent Apple Silicon stacked against each other from the most powerful to the least. It includes the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips stacked against Apple's M1 Ultra, M1 Max, A16 Bionic, and much more. Check out the image embedded below for more details on the benchmarks.

We’ve only included chips in Apple devices that are still for sale and it’s a somewhat predictable chart, with the fastest Macs at the top, followed by a mix of iPads and iPhones. But there are still some fascinating results: Owners of the iPad Pro can say their tablet is about as fast as a MacBook Air and that wouldn’t be an exaggeration. And the difference between the $399 iPhone SE and the $899 iPhone 14 isn’t as huge as their price difference indicates.

The M1 Ultra chip in the Mac Studio is still the fastest chip that Apple manufactures. Additionally, both 48-core and 64-core variants of the M1 Ultra chip feature a multi-core score of 23,369 in Geekbench 5. In contrast, the new M2 Max chip scores 15,079 while the M2 Pro scores 11,851. In terms of single-core performance, the M2 Max and even the M2 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU score higher than the M1 Ultra chip.

The A-series of chips is quite fast, considering it is a mobile-centric processor but it does not even come close to Apple's top-of-the-line offerings. However, compared to what Qualcomm has to offer, the A-series chips still take the cake. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further details are available. It is only a matter of time before Apple releases the M2 Ultra chip which will dethrone the M1 Ultra chip as the fastest Apple Silicon available.

