Apple’s iPad 8 with A12 Bionic is the Best Deal in Tech at Just $299
You can go to Apple right now and pick up a brand new iPad 8 with A12 Bionic for a low price of just $299. This deal saves you $30 instantly.
32GB Apple iPad with A12 Bionic Drops to Low Price of $299
Yesterday, we informed our readers about a great deal on the iPad 8, if you opt for the 128GB model. But today, things are getting slightly more interesting with the deal on the 32GB model which brings the price down to a way more workable $299.
For $299, you are getting a lot of iPad thanks to the upgrade it recently got. Instead of the A10 Fusion chip, the new model features the A12 Bionic, the very SoC which was exclusive to the iPad Air third-generation. This upgrade alone makes the new iPad wicked fast for day to day tasks. And if you are going to buy a tablet for gaming, then there’s no better option than the iPad 8 at all.
Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display
A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
Support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
8MP back camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera
Stereo speakers
802.11ac Wi-Fi
Up to 10 hours of battery life
Lightning connector for charging and accessories
Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay
iPadOS brings new capabilities designed specifically for iPad
Apple decided to keep everything else about the iPad as is. You get the same great 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple Pencil support, Smart Connector, Touch ID and more.
Buy New Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model, 8th Generation) - Was $329, now just $299
