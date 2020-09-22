A fully unlocked Apple iPhone X smartphone, complete with A11 Bionic, Face ID, 4K video recording can be had for a low price of just $400.

Apple’s iPhone X is Currently Going for a Low Price of $400 if Bought Renewed and Unlocked

The iPhone that started it all, the iPhone X, is currently available for a low price of just $400 if you take the renewed route over at Amazon. This device is thoroughly inspected to work and function flawlessly and even ships with at least 80% or more battery health remaining which is nothing but a bonus. And if, for some reason, you think the battery is not up to the mark, you can always have it replaced directly from Apple.

iPhone X was the first ever iPhone from Apple to do away with the Touch ID Home button. It is also the first iPhone to feature an OLED Retina display. You also get a dual set of camera at the back with 12-megapixel resolution, and you can record 4K video using both sensors, which is nothing but a bonus, especially if you love making video related content.

Last but not the least, this iPhone is screaming fast thanks to the A11 Bionic chip, and with iOS 14, you can expect this phone to fly through tasks without breaking a sweat.

Without wasting time, head over to the link below in order to grab the phone for yourself. The price will wildly fluctuate depending on stock levels.

Buy Apple iPhone X, 64GB, Space Gray - Fully Unlocked (Renewed) - $408

Check out more deals below: