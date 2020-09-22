Apple’s Default Notebook, the MacBook Air is Currently $100 off, Available to Buy for Just $899 Instead of $999
You can grab yourself a brand new 2020 Apple MacBook Air for a low price of just $899, bringing the price down from the high $999.
2020 MacBook Air is a Slick Deal Today at Just $899, Grab it Now and Save $100
Apple’s MacBook Air has managed to become the default, go-to notebook for a lot of users out there thanks to the essentials that it offers. And right now you too can grab the MacBook Air, but not at the usual $999 price, but at a discounted rate of $899. This deal saves you $100 instantly. And there is nothing you have to do in order to make that price drop.
This particular MacBook Air features 256GB of ultra-fast SSD storage, 8GB of RAM and packs a powerful 10th-generation Core i3 processor. You also get the brand new Magic Keyboard which everyone has been talking about, including Touch ID for entering passwords, authenticating Apple Pay and more.
Perhaps the star of the show here is the 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone which brings your content to life regardless of what you are doing. But it shines the most when you are watching content off a service like Netflix or even TV+.
Here is the full list of features you can expect from this notebook:
Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology
Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID
Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor
Intel Iris Plus Graphics
Fast SSD storage
8GB of memory
Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound
Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports
Up to 11 hours of battery life
Force Touch trackpad
As mentioned before, this is a straightforward discount. You do not have to worry about entering special discount codes or clipping coupons. Just place your order and wait for it to arrive.
Buy Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $999, now just $899
