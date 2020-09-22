You can grab yourself a brand new 2020 Apple MacBook Air for a low price of just $899, bringing the price down from the high $999.

2020 MacBook Air is a Slick Deal Today at Just $899, Grab it Now and Save $100

Apple’s MacBook Air has managed to become the default, go-to notebook for a lot of users out there thanks to the essentials that it offers. And right now you too can grab the MacBook Air, but not at the usual $999 price, but at a discounted rate of $899. This deal saves you $100 instantly. And there is nothing you have to do in order to make that price drop.

This particular MacBook Air features 256GB of ultra-fast SSD storage, 8GB of RAM and packs a powerful 10th-generation Core i3 processor. You also get the brand new Magic Keyboard which everyone has been talking about, including Touch ID for entering passwords, authenticating Apple Pay and more.

Perhaps the star of the show here is the 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone which brings your content to life regardless of what you are doing. But it shines the most when you are watching content off a service like Netflix or even TV+.

Here is the full list of features you can expect from this notebook:

Stunning 13.3-inch Retina display with True Tone technology

Backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID

Tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Fast SSD storage

8GB of memory

Stereo speakers with wider stereo sound

Two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Up to 11 hours of battery life

Force Touch trackpad

As mentioned before, this is a straightforward discount. You do not have to worry about entering special discount codes or clipping coupons. Just place your order and wait for it to arrive.

Buy Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $999, now just $899

