You can bag the SEGA Genesis Mini console for a low price of just $43, which represents an instant saving of $36.

SEGA Genesis Mini Drops to Just $43 for a Limited Time, Includes Multiple Controllers, HDMI Cable, 42 Built-in Games

Gaming lies on two extreme ends these days - either you go through the trouble of grabbing yourself a console or a gaming PC or just download whatever there is on the App Store or Google Play. But, there's a middle ground here in the form of consoles like the SEGA Genesis Mini.

Truly a blast from the past, it's the console millennials loved back in the day but has been tailor-made for a far more modern experience in the SEGA Classic Mini. For example, this console will hook up to your TV using an HDMI cable. And how does it power up? Using a USB adapter. You even get two wired controllers in the bundle, so you don't have to worry about missing out on multiplayer action. Offline multiplayer action, mind you.

The iconic SEGA Genesis console that defined a generation of gaming returns in a slick, miniaturized unit.

The SEGA Genesis Mini console is loaded with 42 legendary games and is plug and play ready right out of the box!

Box contents: Sega Genesis Mini console and 2 wired controllers, 40 games + 2 bonus games, power cable and USB adapter, and HDMI cable.

This console feature some of the best games built right in and you will be treated to 42 of them once you power this sucker up. Here are some of the games which you can expect:

- Ecco the Dolphin

- Castlevania: Bloodlines

- Space Harrier 2

- Shining Force

- Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine

- Toe Jam & Earl

- Comix Zone

- Sonic the Hedgehog

Sounds great already, doesn't it?

If you have made your mind up about the console then be sure to check out our full review here. Furthermore, you can grab the deal from the link below.

Buy Sega Genesis Mini - Genesis - Was $79, now just $43

Looking for another deal? Read more: