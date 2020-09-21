Bag this 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 Drive for a Low Price of Just $119 Today

Amazon has a bunch of deals on some fast NVMe drives, including SSDs. But the start of the show is a particular 1TB drive that costs just $119.

Sabrent 1TB NVMe Drive with Speeds of up to 3,400Mbps Available for Just $119 Today

It's a no-brainer to go for any SSD or NVMe whenever you decide to build a PC. They are fast, they are reliable, and luckily, they have come down in price quite a lot to be finally considered affordable. But today, the word affordable gets a whole new meaning thanks to this sale on a bunch of solid state drives from Sabrent.

Usually, gamers or PC users go with an odd combo of having a small SSD and a larger spinning drive on which they can save their stuff. But this drive from Sabrent offers 1TB of storage from the get go, meaning you can skip the spinning drive altogether and keep everything in one place.

With a data transfer rate of 3,400Mbps, you can expect this drive to crunch through daily tasks like a champ. Whether it's waiting for the entire operating system to load up, gaming, or just doing regular everyday tasks, this drive will give you a boost which your PC definitely needs.

M.2 PCIe Gen3 x 4 Interface. PCIe 3.1 Compliant / NVMe 1.3 Compliant.

Power Management Support for APST / ASPM / L1.2.

Supports SMART and TRIM commands. Supports ONFi 2.3, ONFi 3.0, ONFi 3.2 and ONFi 4.0 interface.

Advanced Wear Leveling, Bad Block Management, and Over-Provision.

If you are interested, there are a handful of deals available from Sabrent, but this one caught our eye due to its insane value. Hit the link below and grab the deal before it expires at the end of the day.

Buy Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD High Performance Solid State Drive - Was $149, now just $119

If you want to check out the complete sale, then head over to this link.