Apple took the seventh-generation iPad and dialed it up to to eleven, or twelve, depending on how you look at it. Packing an A12 Bionic chip, as massive upgrade from the previous A10 Fusion, the new entry level iPad is now as powerful as the outgoing third-generation iPad Air. But apart from that, you get a wonderful surprise in the box in the form of a USB-C to Lightning cable and a 20W USB-C charger, something which has been exclusive to devices like the iPhone 11 Pro and iPad Pro.

If you have been thinking about dipping your toes in the world of iPad, then you can get started with a discount on the 128GB model. Usually retailing at $429, you can pick it up for just $399, saving you $30 instantly. This iPad 8 comes in the Silver color option.

You get a 10.2-inch Retina display, Touch ID, iPadOS 14, support for first-generation Apple Pencil, stereo speakers, aluminum back, fast charging, all-day battery life and so much more. There's no way you can go wrong with an iPad whether you are using it for work, school, play etc.

