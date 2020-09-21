Apple AirPods Pro are still on sale right now, and you can save $30 instantly, paying just $219 instead of the $249 MSRP.

You Can Still Save $30 on a Brand New Pair of AirPods Pro, Features H1 Chip, Noise Cancellation, Auto Switching Between Devices and Spatial Audio with Latest Update

The AirPods Pro have been lingering around the $199 price point for quite some time now and only a while back we noticed that the very $199 discount got discounted. Which means instead of saving $50, you can now save just $30. Sure, it doesn't have the same round of ring to it as the $199 discount, but $219 isn't that bad either right now considering the AirPods Pro cost $249 to begin with.

The AirPods Pro are the best AirPods you can buy right now for a variety of reasons. But, if you have a device that supports iOS 14 or iPadOS 14, then it is an even better deal since it supports things like Spatial Audio and automatic switching between devices, all thanks to the recently released firmware update. Simply pick up your iPad and your AirPods Pro will connect without having to fiddle around with Control Center.

Apart from that you get the usual round of features such as the H1 chip, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, 24 hours of battery life in total and of course, support for Hey Siri.

Grab the deal from the link below before Apple makes more changes to the discount.

