Apple’s AirTags and New iPad Pro Expected to Launch Next Month

Apple's rumored and highly anticipated item-tracking AirTags have yet again made the news. According to the latest, Apple's AirTags will be launched in March of this year along with the new iPad Air Pro. If we notice the trend, the Cupertino-giant has been known to release new products in March and April. Last year in April, Apple released the 2020 iPhone SE. For this year, hopes are high for Apple's item-tracking accessory along with a new iPad Pro model. Let's see some more details on the subject.

Apple Might Launch the Highly-Anticipated AirTags and a New iPad Pro Model in March

The leak comes from Jon Prosser who revealed the news on Twitter claiming that Apple's AirTags are "still on for March". In addition to this, there is also a possibility that Apple will release a new iPad Pro next month. He also stated in his tweet that there have been no delays heard which could push the accessory's launch to a later time.

AirTags are still on for March. Haven’t heard of any further delays this time. 🤞 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 12, 2021

As a reply to his tweet, a Twitter user asked about the new model of the iPad Pro. Prosser stated that the tablet was also set to release in March as far as he knows. Jon Prosser has a pretty good track record pertaining to revealing details about unreleased products. He correctly revealed details on the iPhone 12's specifications as well as the 2020 iPhone SE. Henceforth, there is a major possibility that Apple might indeed release its AirTags and the new 2021 iPad Pro model next month.

This is not the first time that we're hearing details on Apple's AirTags. The accessory has leaked countless times in terms of functionality as well as renders. AirTags have rested in the rumor mill for a while now and it's about time it sees daylight. There are many reasons for the delay, including the inefficient number of third-party accessories that support it. The accessory will feature magnets on the inside with a cavity in the design for attachment.

The iPad Pro, on the other hand, might finally feature an OLED panel. While details on Apple's upcoming iPad are scarce, we're keeping our fingers crossed. Other than this, the internals would feature Apple's current A14 Bionic chip for better performance.

That's all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments section below.