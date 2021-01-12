Leaked CAD Renders of 2021 iPad Pro Models Allegedly Shows Minor Design Changes

We have been hearing details on Apple's upcoming iPad Pro models. Now, a series of allegedly leaked CAD images of Apple's forthcoming fifth-gen iPad Pro models. According to past rumors, Apple is planning to announce two new iPad Pro models in March which we presume will be the 11-inch and the bigger 12.9-inch model. Today's leak shows a clear look at what kind of design changes can we expect. As per the renders, the design looks pretty sleek and minimal. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

2021 iPad Pro CAD Renders Reveal Few Design Changes Compared to Current-Gen Models

The leak comes from tech blogs 91mobile and MySmartPrice, revealing CAD renders of the 2021 iPad Pro models. According to the leak, the 11-inch iPad Pro model will feature the same level of thickness but the company will "shave off some millimeters from the length and breadth." In addition to this, there might be changes implemented to the speaker system, As heard in the past, Apple will relocate the speaker grilles and also reduce its number.

This is something that we have previously heard as well. Past reports also suggested that there will be no changes made to the display size or the enclosure. However, it also suggested that Apple will bring forth the A14X chipset to the table. The cameras at the back of the expected iPad Pro models will feature less protrusion compared to the currently available models. Take note that the camera will protrude but not as much.

There was also a suggestion that Apple can potentially release standard variants of the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models alongside a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro model with a mini-LED display. The higher-end model will be 0.5mm thicker than the standard variants and the reason is to accommodate the mini-LED display.

If we're judging on the basis of past reports, DigiTimes also stated that Apple is working on an iPad model with 5G capabilities and mmWave support. The said model will be the high-end model and can be released alongside the upcoming iPad Pro with a mini-LED display. Analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that Apple might release the mini-LED iPad Pro models in the first half of this year and other reports also corroborate the same time frame.

The design of the upcoming iPad Pro models looks pretty much similar to what we have already seen. However, the introduction of the mini-LED display will be a big jump for Apple. This is due to the fact that MacBook models with mini-LED displays are also expected to launch later this year and the performance remains to be seen.

We will share more details on the forthcoming iPad Pro models as soon as we hear them. So be sure to stick around and share your views with us in the comments.