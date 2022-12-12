Apple Plans To Release OLED iPad Pro Models In 2024

Apple plans to introduce new products with OLED displays in 2024. Apple launched the new M2 iPad Pro with a mini-LED display a few months back and we are now hearing that the company is working to bring OLED technology to the lineup. According to a report. Apple plans to bring OLED displays to the iPad Pro lineup and the MacBook Air. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple plans to release iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024

The news is shared by display analyst Ross Young, claiming that his sources continue to point towards OLED iPad Pro models. The sources also mention that Apple's plans are ahead of schedule. Take note that this is not the first time that we are hearing details on the upgraded display technology for the iPad Pro models.

As mentioned earlier, Apple currently uses mini-LED technology on the M2 iPad Pro. While mini-LED displays are much brighter compared to OLED panels, the latter features enhanced dimming zones for deeper blacks. However, OLED panels feature their share of issues as well such as screen burn-in.

It was previously noted by Ross Young that future iPad Pro models will use OLED display technology referred to as "tandem stack". The technology will be able to increase the OLED panel's life, reduce power consumption by 30 percent, and increase the brightness of the display. This will allow the panels to feature the benefits of mini-LED and OLED displays combined. The panels are also expected to feature variable refresh rates for enhanced efficiency.

Young mentions that the new OLED technology will be available on both, 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Apart from this, the 2024 MacBook Air is also expected to come with the same OLED technology in 2024. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts on the upcoming display technology for iPad Pro models in the comments.